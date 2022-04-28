As the US GDP saw a surprise contraction in the first quarter, President Joe Biden Thursday said the drop was mainly due to technical factors and that employment, consumer spending and investment all remain strong.

US economy contracted 1.4% in a worst-than-expected scenario as against a consensus 1% growth expected by economists. A ballooning trade deficit and softer inventory growth belied an otherwise solid consumer and business demand picture.

On its face, the headline GDP figure was decidedly soft. But underlying details show still-solid household demand and business investment, corroborating comments about the economy from company executives during the current string of earnings calls.

Against a backdrop of quicker inflation, the figures will likely keep Federal Reserve monetary policy geared for a half-point hike in interest rates next week. Nonetheless, Fed officials need to balance that policy tightening with risks associated with building price pressures.

“The American economy -- powered by working families -- continues to be resilient in the face of historic challenges," Biden said in a statement. “While last quarter’s growth estimate was affected by technical factors, the United States confronts the challenges of COVID-19 around the world, Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and global inflation from a position of strength."

"We need to keep making progress — cutting costs for working families, making more in America, and creating good-paying jobs you can raise a middle-class family on," he said.

The contraction came as a surprise, as economic forecasts projected growth of roughly 1%, presenting a fresh challenge for Biden and Democrats heading into the November midterm elections.

The Commerce Department’s data showed personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter, compared with 2.5% at the end of 2021. Services spending added 1.86 percentage points to GDP, while goods spending stagnated, reflecting changing consumer behavior.

At the start of this year, spending surged as Covid-19 cases declined. As the quarter dragged on, high inflation began to take a bite out of purchasing power. Nonetheless, many corporate executives on recent earnings calls touted the durability of the American consumer.