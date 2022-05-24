Biden’s Asian economic plan is no substitute for a real trade deal

The new IPEF aims to put the U.S. back onto the map in the region economically, to match its increasingly assertive security plans in the region. There are scant details on how the new agreement is going to tackle its stated objectives such as supply-chain resilience and clean energy development, but the elephant in the room—changes to tariffs and market access—is conspicuously absent. India’s inclusion in the IPEF is particularly notable, as the country has always been skeptical about opening its markets too much. It pulled out of the RCEP because of the potential impact on its farmers and businesses. The fact that India is willing to join is perhaps a sign that the IPEF lacks bite to match its bark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}