President Biden was determined to make his first year in the White House one of rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic and achieving major progress on an array of legislative priorities. But he enters the holiday season facing a series of obstacles that have damaged his political standing and left many Democrats frustrated and anxious about looming midterm elections.

The aggressive Omicron variant of Covid-19, following the Delta variant last summer, has driven up infections across the nation ahead of the Christmas holiday, even among those who have been vaccinated and received booster shots. Many Americans are struggling to find available tests, and the 500 million at-home tests the Biden administration has pledged to distribute won’t become available until weeks after Omicron began its rapid spread across the country. The resurgence of the pandemic represents a dramatic reversal from the president’s hopes at the start of last summer that the U.S. would achieve independence from the virus.

Mr. Biden has seen a burst of economic growth under his watch, including roughly six million jobs created during his first year—the most by a first-year president—and an unemployment rate that has fallen to 4.2% after the pandemic had driven it up in 2020. But inflation surged to 6.8% in November, a nearly 40-year high, and Americans have been forced to contend with elevated gas prices and a supply-chain crunch during the fall that has made it more difficult to access household goods.

The president notched major legislative successes, signing into law a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, a goal that eluded his predecessors, and a package aimed at propping up the pandemic-ravaged economy. But the roughly $2 trillion economic plan that encapsulated many of Mr. Biden’s campaign promises was dealt a devastating blow last weekend when Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) announced that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form.

And following a messy withdrawal from Afghanistan that eroded his public support, the president is being tested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is amassing tens of thousands of troops along the Russian-Ukrainian border, raising concerns of a potential invasion that could destabilize the region. That has eclipsed what the administration has said is a crucial foreign policy goal: countering China’s geopolitical and military ambitions.

The president and his aides are sometimes sensitive to criticism. On Tuesday, when a reporter asked why it had taken so long for the administration to increase the distribution of at-home Covid-19 tests, amid shortages and long lines in parts of the country, Mr. Biden scoffed. “Come on," he said. “What took so long? Well, what took so long is—it didn’t take long at all." He added: “What happened was the Omicron virus spread even more rapidly than anybody thought."

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Mr. Biden said he wished he’d thought to order the tests two months earlier, even though he and other administration officials have repeatedly said they were ramping up testing efforts. Both White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, earlier this month dismissed questions about sending tests to every American.

Scientists and others who track the virus said the administration should have seen the rapid spread of the variant coming.

“A lot of what the White House is doing is reactive. We should anticipate that there will be surges. We should anticipate that there will be variants," said Julia Raifman, an assistant health professor at Boston University who runs a database that tracks policy responses to the pandemic.

The White House has touted Mr. Biden’s first-year accomplishments, noting that he took office amid multiple crises connected to the pandemic. “The president promised to move quickly to deliver results for working families, and that’s what he’s done, passing two of the most important pieces of economic legislation in decades," said White House spokesman Chris Meagher.

Mr. Biden will enter 2022 with his narrow majorities in Congress at risk and a perilous path to achieve his promises to address climate change, voting rights and police reform along with the components of the proposal known as “Build Back Better" now in limbo in the Senate.

The compounding problems have taken a dramatic toll on Mr. Biden’s job-approval ratings. A majority of Americans approved of Mr. Biden’s work last spring, including his response to the pandemic. But his approval ratings have fallen since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, with majorities disapproving of his job performance, including independents.

“Some of this is not his doing—Delta, the supply chain. But it doesn’t matter. He’s the president and when you’re the president, voters will punish you if they believe you’re not able to bring stability. But we’re going to go through a lot more uncertainty and some more disruptions," said Donna Brazile, a Democratic strategist.

“The Democrats and the president spent more than three months on process," she said of the congressional negotiations over Biden’s agenda. “Three months. And when you’re talking process, you’re losing."

Biden administration officials have sometimes expressed frustration with what they see as developments largely out of their control, from Democrats’ narrow majority in the Senate to the rise of the Omicron variant. Much of that frustration is directed outward—at the media, at Republicans and at other outside critics who some in the administration believe are eager to see Mr. Biden fail, according to the president’s allies.

Mr. Biden, for his part, has expressed annoyance both in public and in private with the way the media covers him, aides said. While Mr. Biden did the interview with ABC News on Wednesday, he has done far fewer such sessions than his predecessors had at this point, even as Vice President Kamala Harris has sat for a round of year-end conversations with reporters.

On the economic front, the administration has made progress in its effort to tackle supply-chain backlogs, which Mr. Biden emphasized Wednesday during a virtual meeting with members of his cabinet and business leaders. Though problems remain, most packages are set to arrive on time for the holidays.

“We’ve saved Christmas," Ms. Psaki quipped on Wednesday.

The Senate recently confirmed another round of federal judges—four dozen so far, the most in a president’s first year since President Ronald Reagan. And gas prices have started to go down.

The struggles over the sweeping healthcare, climate and education policy proposal have frustrated Democrats, who point to a limited time period to accomplish much of Mr. Biden’s agenda. Facing extensive retirements and favorable GOP redistricting plans, Democrats remain underdogs to maintain control of the House, and history suggests the party holding the White House is vulnerable to losses in both chambers.

“It doesn’t help the midterm situation, which in my opinion will be ‘Apocalypse Now, Part 2,’ " said John Morgan, a Florida-based attorney who hosted Mr. Biden at a fundraiser during the campaign. “And then once that happens, there’s no legislative gains for the rest of the presidency. It will all be executive orders, judges—that’s that."

White House officials said Mr. Biden is determined to revive negotiations with Mr. Manchin over his climate and social-spending legislation. Prominent Democrats say the outcome of those negotiations could make or break Mr. Biden’s standing among his base and key independents.

“I think people are going to feel very let down if this whole package collapses," said John Podesta, who served in the Barack Obama and Bill Clinton White Houses and was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Without the climate provisions in the social policy legislation, Mr. Biden also risks failing to achieve his goal of halving U.S. emissions by the end of the decade, a target he promised world leaders he would meet. Mr. Podesta, a longtime advocate for action on climate, said he disagrees with the administration’s contention that the U.S. could meet the target without congressional action. “It’s very hard to see how you can get to 50% without it," he said.

The administration is also signaling a major push on voting rights measures, a move that could coincide with the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Civil-rights organizations are pressing Mr. Biden to make progress on the legislation by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in mid-January.

But major hurdles remain: 60 votes are needed to move most legislation, and Republicans say election laws should be left to states.

“His productivity has to match his intentions," said the Rev. Al Sharpton, a prominent Democratic activist and civil rights leader. “He has to find a way to get through the filibuster debate and get" voting legislation passed.

This week, the White House provided some counterprogramming: The Bidens adopted a German shepherd puppy named Commander and a yet-unnamed cat who will arrive at the White House in January. (They also revealed that their sometimes troublesome dog Major was being sent to live with another family.)

Last spring, Ms. Psaki joked that the administration was “waiting for a bad news day" to unveil the cat. Asked Tuesday whether the White House was indeed having a bad week, Ms. Psaki said, “It was a light joke," adding, “I don’t have time in my schedule to coordinate with the pet folks."

