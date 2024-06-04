Big bang reforms to make way for populism as NDA majority shrinks

New Delhi: Big-bang reforms, the hallmark of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) first two terms in office, could take a back seat this time, making way for populism as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unable to command a majority in Parliament on its own, will have to rely on its allies in the third term, political observers said.

At the time of publishing, BJP was on course to win 238 seats, significantly short of the 272 seats needed to gain a majority in the Lok Sabha. But it can still form the government because the coalition it leads, the NDA, was heading towards about 290 seats. In the previous elections, BJP alone had won 303 seats, and the NDA, 352.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA coalition was on course to win 234 seats in the 543-seat lower house of the Parliament. INDIA refers to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance comprising Congress and its partners.

“Big-bang reforms will be difficult for some time as the political capital is limited," said a political observer, requesting not to be named. “Also, populism could make a comeback."

In the past three years, the NDA has focused on sustaining and building upon the post-pandemic average growth rate of 8.3% while maintaining fiscal credibility and, at the same time, ensuring wealth redistribution through effectively administered welfare measures.

Populist measures were conspicuously absent in the interim budget presented by the NDA government on 1 February as it laid emphasis on infrastructure spending and macroeconomic stability.

Tax revenue buoyancy achieved because of reforms and formalization of the economy had provided the NDA administration resources for not only infrastructure building but also for social transfers.

This time, though, with allies becoming crucial in government formation—especially Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)—it could give them more influence in policy matters.

Once NDA forms the government, some reforms measures can happen, but nothing very controversial, the person quoted above said. Inflation and unemployment, two campaign issues highlighted by the Congress party, are likely to remain high on the radar of policy makers.

A.K. Verma, director of the Centre for Study of Society and Politics, an independent think tank based in Kanpur, expressed surprise at BJP’s reduced poll returns despite its focus on development and effective welfare delivery. “The NDA government has not only been a provider for vulnerable sections of society, but also an enabler for their empowerment while also strengthening the economy. Somehow, the alliance could not capitalize on them."

Issues on the table

A host of issues are vying for the next government's attention. Among top-priority ones, experts pointed to fixing weaknesses in the education system to improve learning outcomes; skilling people to ensure that a larger workforce adds to national income, tackling geopolitical uncertainties; boosting the manufacturing sector; sustaining public investments on infrastructure till private investments gains further momentum; and further strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). De-carbonization of the economy and climate action are also on the priority list.

Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India said India must focus on resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges through trade diversification, strategic trade partnerships, and energy security initiatives.

Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, said the issues before the new government are maintaining growth momentum of the past three years, fiscal consolidation, tackling unemployment and revival of consumption. The government should also increase the share of manufacturing in gross value-added, he added.

According to Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities, the return of the NDA government led by the BJP signifies a continuation of the policies pursued over the past decade.

Industry leaders are pinning hopes on the new government for reforms in several areas including in the startup ecosystem and fintechs with soft-touch regulations.

“We expect the incoming government to give a lot of focus on employment generation, human resource development and increased workforce participation, especially women," said Sanjay Nayar, president of industry body Assocham.

MSMEs, equipped with technology and adequate credit, can be a major multiplier for job creation while large enterprises should champion India’s imprint in the global economy, said Nayar.

Meanwhile, Deloitte’s Majumdar made a case for measures to boost growth in emerging sectors like semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, electric vehicles and defence, in addition to boosting manufacturing.