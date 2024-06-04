Big bang reforms to make way for populism as NDA majority shrinks
Summary
- With the BJP dependent on its coalition partners to form the government, some populism could creep into policy making, experts said.
New Delhi: Big-bang reforms, the hallmark of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) first two terms in office, could take a back seat this time, making way for populism as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unable to command a majority in Parliament on its own, will have to rely on its allies in the third term, political observers said.