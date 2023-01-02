Big banks predict recession, Fed pivot in 2023

Still, economists and asset managers point to a number of indicators that have traditionally portended recessions: Banks have tightened lending standards, and demand has weakened to near levels typically associated with recessions. The Conference Board’s collection of leading economic indicators has fallen for nine months in a row, reaching levels that have historically preceded recessions. And gauges that track overall business activity and the services and manufacturing sectors have fallen to some of the lowest levels since the Covid-induced 2020 recession.