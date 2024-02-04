Big Brands Are Playing the Long Game in China
Natasha Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Feb 2024, 02:43 PM IST
SummaryApple, Mondelez and Procter & Gamble are bullish on consumer spending growth in China despite recent economic turmoil there.
For years, the world’s biggest companies poured into China, enticed by the promise of generating hefty revenue from a growing class of consumers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less