Big Brands Are Playing the Long Game in China

Jon Moeller, CEO of consumer-products company P&G, said during a recent earnings call that in early January he spent six days in China where he met the company’s local employees and government officials and visited residents’ homes to talk about their buying habits. That experience bolstered his view that challenges in the market are temporary and that there would be opportunities to expand the company’s business in the years ahead. Moeller added that China is poised to add roughly 200 million middle-income consumers to its population, a sign he described as encouraging.