Big cotton exporter India likely to turn into net importer soon3 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 12:55 AM IST
- The projection of production this year has come down to 31.5 million bales while consumption is of 34.5 million bales
Record low production twinned with a sharp surge in domestic demand may see India turn into a net cotton importer in FY23 from being one of the largest exporters. “This is the first year when cotton production fell by 20% and cotton consumption increased by 30%. The major cause of the decrease in production was weather and pests. Last year the carry-over stock was lower in comparison to the last five-year average," said Manish Daga, managing director of Cotton Guru, which helps farmers in the production process.