Big cotton exporter India likely to turn into net importer soon

“As already informed, India is a net cotton surplus country wherein availability of cotton is more than consumption. Besides this, Government of India is taking various measures to increase the current productivity and quality of cotton in the country. Realizing the need for achieving a special place for Indian cotton in the international arena and to ensure production of assured quality bales, brand name for Indian cotton has been launched as “KASTURI COTTON INDIA" to attain the objective of making India Atmanirbhar and vocal for local in the field of cotton," the ministry said.