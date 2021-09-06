Big European banks get prodded on climate promises

Europe is the epicenter of a growing movement among investors and regulators to force banks and companies to cut exposure to carbon. U.S. lenders have also made commitments. Several, including Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley have joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, created this year in cooperation with Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and U.N. special envoy for climate action and finance. It includes 55 lenders from 28 countries.