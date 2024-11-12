Big fat Indian wedding season: ₹1.5 lakh crore boost expected in Delhi-NCR; 48,000 weddings today on Dev Uthani Ekadashi

  • According to wedding industry insiders, the surge is attributed to the religious significance of the day, which is considered “abhuj” or auspicious, allowing couples to marry without special planetary consultations.

Shivangini
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Delhi-NCR braces for 48,000 weddings today in record-breaking wedding boom
Delhi-NCR braces for 48,000 weddings today in record-breaking wedding boom(Courtesy Cupcake Productions)

Delhi-NCR is set for an extraordinary day today as an estimated 48,000 weddings are scheduled, marking the official start of the winter wedding season. The date, November 12, aligns with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar for weddings. According to wedding industry insiders, the surge is attributed to the day's religious significance, which is considered “abhuj” or auspicious, allowing couples to marry without special planetary consultations.

Businesses in the region have been gearing up for the high volume. Piyush Sharma, owner of Hari Om Band in Rohini, highlighted the intense demand, stating that vendors “have reported a flood of bookings” for the day. Meanwhile, Virender Chawla of Chawla Band and Manoj Sindhi of Sindhi Hira Nand Ghori Wala also confirmed overwhelming demand, with each receiving dozens of bookings across Delhi and neighbouring areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

The magnitude of today’s events is expected to have a noticeable impact on the local economy. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the broader wedding season in November and December is projected to contribute 6 lakh crore to the economy nationwide, with Delhi alone generating approximately 1.5 lakh crore. This immense financial activity is seen across sectors like clothing, jewellery, catering, and venue rentals.

Makeup artists are also feeling the pressure. Simran Arora, a makeup artist based in East Delhi, noted that her bookings were made months in advance, with no room for last-minute clients. “Just for November 12, I have 35 appointments, including 10 brides,” she said. The intensity of the bookings reflects the importance families place on ensuring everything is flawless for weddings on this auspicious day, as per HT.

The logistics challenge for service providers has been steep. To meet demand, Sindhi Hira Nand Ghori Wala has scheduled their band artists in three shifts to accommodate the requests from Delhi-NCR residents. This is expected to be a recurring pattern through the season, lasting until December 16, with more auspicious dates yet to come.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is Particularly Special

Astrologers explain that Dev Uthani Ekadashi is particularly special. Ajai Bhambi, a noted astrologer, says that couples can marry at any time on this day without traditional consultations due to its high spiritual standing. “It’s a day of divine blessing, allowing even couples with challenging astrological charts to wed with ease,” HT quoted him as saying.

From the bustling markets to the fully booked vendors, today’s wedding rush illustrates not only cultural devotion but also the substantial economic contributions of India’s wedding season. As Delhi-NCR witnesses this historic day of weddings, traffic congestion, packed venues, and an all-around festive buzz, it will be a reminder of the economic and social significance of the Great Indian Wedding Season.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Big fat Indian wedding season: ₹1.5 lakh crore boost expected in Delhi-NCR; 48,000 weddings today on Dev Uthani Ekadashi

