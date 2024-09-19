Big rate cut forces US Fed to contend with new obstacles
SummaryHow big will the next cut be? And what’s the right interest rate anyway? Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made one thing clear: He really wants to stick the landing.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell entered a new phase in his campaign to softly land the U.S. economy, lowering interest rates Wednesday with an audacious half-point cut. The move raised new questions the central bank can’t easily answer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more