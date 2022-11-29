Big tech has failed to live up to its promise

Instead, the boost to productivity was only temporary. And the layoffs are a symptom of that productivity problem, not just of overinvestment. When people went back to their more normal lives, much of the new demand went away. There also has been a notable decline in product quality that may be due in part to the fact that tech products rely on old data in a world that has changed. Or maybe rather than making us more productive, technology is making us feel more isolated and depressed. Hybrid work can save time and make us more efficient, but it's also toxic for workplace culture. Productivity might rise initially, but less collaboration and engagement can harm productivity over time.