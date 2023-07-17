NEW DELHI : Indian Railways is preparing to purchase Kavach automatic train protection (ATP) systems at a cost of ₹5,000 crore following the triple-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore that killed nearly 300 people, two people aware of the matter said.

Two tenders for Kavach covering a total of 12,000 kilometres (km) will be issued within a year against a tender for 3,000 km that was issued in 2021, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Kavach prevents head-on crashes even if the train pilot fails to see and act on signals. If the driver fails to control the train in accordance with the speed restrictions, it automatically applies brakes. The state-of-the-art electronic system was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry and tested by South Central Railway.

“A DPR (detailed project report) for commissioning Kavach on 6,000 km of Railway network is proposed to be initiated soon so that tenders for the same could be invited by January next year. Soon after this, DPR for another 6,000 km will be commissioned and implemented. The plan is that tenders for 12,000 km for Kavach are issued next year in phases," one of the two people cited earlier said.

A railway ministry statement said that though efforts are being made to fast-track the installation of Kavach with quicker planning and execution, it is too early to give any timeline for 100% of its installation.

“Preparation of DPR for 6,000 km is under process. It’s too early to comment upon tendering. Kavach shall be installed progressively in the IR system," said the ministry’s statement based on questions sent by Mint.

India started developing its own ATP in 2012. After developing the final product Kavach between 2016 and 2019, it got tested in 2021, and the railways issued the first large tender worth around ₹1,000 crore for covering 3,000 km. So far, around 1,445 km of the railway network is covered with Kavach.

“With new tenders, the plan is to add 7,000-8,000 km of railway network under Kavach a year so that the entire railway network of about 70,000 km gets this system in less than a decade," a second person tracking its adoption said.

An earlier railway plan aimed at ensuring the safety of train operations on busy routes. According to it, the priority would be to run trains on the railway network at up to 160 kmph with automatic block signalling and centralized traffic control on high-density routes and New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah sections. The second priority would be to have Kavach on trains running on heavily used networks with automatic block signalling and centralized traffic control. And in the third phase, install Kavach on other high-density routes with automatic block signalling.

Kavach works best for heavy-density routes where trains run at frequent intervals, and the gap between two trains is often a lot less than on other routes. Automatic block signalling will stop trains automatically if the driver fails to see a signal.

Over the last nine years, the railways invested around ₹1.78 trillion in safety, around two-and-half times the investment which went into safety during 2004-14.