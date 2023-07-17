Big tender for train crash prevention system soon

An earlier railway plan aimed at ensuring the safety of train operations on busy routes. According to it, the priority would be to run trains on the railway network at up to 160 kmph with automatic block signalling and centralized traffic control on high-density routes and New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah sections. The second priority would be to have Kavach on trains running on heavily used networks with automatic block signalling and centralized traffic control. And in the third phase, install Kavach on other high-density routes with automatic block signalling.

