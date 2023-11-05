Big Western Brands Are Getting Squeezed by Chinese Belt-Tightening

HONG KONG—Leading Western brands in China are feeling the pinch from the country’s consumer slump.

From luxury cosmetics firm Estée Lauder to apparel maker Canada Goose and iPhone seller Apple, companies are reporting weak results, with some saying customers aren’t reopening their wallets almost a year after Covid-related isolation ended.

Estée Lauder shares sank 17% Wednesday, hitting the lowest levels in years, after the firm behind brands such as M.A.C and Clinique, cut its fiscal year outlook—in part because of a slower recovery of sales for high-end beauty products in mainland China. Shares remained depressed at the Friday close.

The New York-based company now expects fiscal 2024 sales to range from a decline of 2% to an increase of 1% from the prior year, compared with its earlier target of annual sales growth of between 5% and 7%.

Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive, said Estée Lauder had experienced slower growth in retail sales among travelers in Asia and China, confirmed by presales for the Nov. 11 Singles Day shopping festival—advance orders for discounted goods customers can make before completing their payments on the day of the event.

Chinese consumers are largely staying cautious following the lifting of Covid-related restrictions last year. Recovery in consumption tapered off in recent months after a short-lived burst driven by traveling and other services spending this spring.

Consumer confidence barely improved over the past year and hovers around a historic low, an official reading shows.

A downward spiral in the real-estate market triggered many households to feel less wealthy as home prices continued to fall across the country. Pressure on the labor market, in particular as the youth jobless rate hit a record high this summer, prompted many to dial back spending.

Those trends have prompted more consumers to gravitate toward cheaper options, a trend that could benefit more domestic brands over foreign products from cosmetics to cars, which typically are viewed as more upscale.

Alicia Guan, who lives in Zhejiang, one of the wealthiest provinces in eastern China, said she once had a medicine cabinet packed with luxury skin products such as La Mer, an Estée Lauder brand, along with others from Japanese and Swiss companies.

When she shut down her online apparel store during the pandemic, she trimmed her expenses. Her new shopping mantra: “Buy less and buy cheaper."

“I don’t really see a difference between Chinese brands and the more expensive ones," the 36-year-old said, adding she will only consider upgrading her skin care products after her income recovers.

Apple on Thursday said sales globally fell for the fourth consecutive quarter. In China, its third largest market, sales fell 2.5% from the previous quarter to $15.1 billion, missing analyst estimates.

The Cupertino, Calif. based-company also faces heightened government scrutiny and stronger domestic competition from the likes of local champion Huawei. The Chinese hardware giant in recent months started selling a smartphone capable of ultrafast data connectivity, a direct challenge to Apple.

Asked on a call with investors about demand in China, Chief Executive Tim Cook said sales had been hit by swings in foreign-exchange rates, and that Apple had the four top-selling phone models in urban China over the past year.

Canadian winter-apparel manufacturer Canada Goose on Wednesday cut its annual sales forecast, saying it expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be between 1.2 billion Canadian dollars, equivalent to around $879 million, and 1.4 billion Canadian dollars, down from its previous forecast of 1.4 billion Canadian dollars to 1.5 billion Canadian dollars.

“When it comes to China, we’re seeing an environment which is still somewhat challenged in terms of the economic impact on the Chinese consumer," Jonathan Sinclair, the company’s chief financial officer, said in a call with investors.

China’s consumer market was dominated as recently as five years ago by foreign brands, with homegrown names struggling to compete. Chinese brands were often hindered by inferior quality and weak marketing, but are now prevalent in online marketplaces and on store shelves.

Some Chinese firms are feeling the pinch, as well.

Yum China, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell outlets in the country, on Tuesday reported third-quarter results that failed to meet expectations, and the company warned of a drop in consumer demand.

Chief Financial Officer Andy Yeung said on a call with investors that consumer demand softened in late September and October and described China’s postpandemic recovery as “wavelike" and “nonlinear."

“The wealth effect from the stock market and property market has almost diminished," said Jason Yu, general manager at CTR Media Convergence Institute, a market research firm, referring to the fact that China’s stocks have come under pressure alongside house prices, amplifying Chinese consumers’ inclination to tighten their belts.

“People used to believe that they’ll be able to earn more in the future. But after the pandemic, that’s not the case anymore," he said.

Not all companies are so gloomy. Starbucks on Thursday reported higher revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter, boosted by customers spending more and ordering more often. Sales increased 5% in China, where the coffee chain is facing increasing local competition, continuing its recovery after suffering a big drop in same-store sales during monthslong pandemic restrictions last year.

The company said it is confident it will reach its previously stated goal of opening 9,000 stores in the country by 2025, up from 6,806 at the end of the quarter.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com, Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com and Rachel Liang at rachel.liang@wsj.com

View Full Image Big Western Brands Are Getting Squeezed by Chinese Belt-Tightening