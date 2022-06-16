Biggest Fed rate hike in 28 yrs jolts stocks4 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 11:54 PM IST
- So far this week, the Sensex and Nifty have lost 5.17% and 5.19%, wiping out Rs12 trillion worth of investor wealth in the last four days.
Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex witnessed a sharp turnaround on Thursday, starting the day in the green but ending the trading session 2% in the red, tracking a sharp slump in the European markets, as demand slowdown and recession fears gripped investors in the wake of the 75 basis points hike in interest rates by the US Fed.