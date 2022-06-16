Biggest Fed rate hike in 28 yrs jolts stocks

“An aggressive US hike cycle puts considerable pressure on the Asian central banks to follow suit, as their policy dashboard broadens from being focused on domestic growth and inflation path, to also include financial stability and outflow risks. The need to anchor domestic inflationary expectations and to preserve financial market stability, are likely to nudge regional central banks to undertake timely and frontloaded action even if they don’t seek to match the quantum or pace of the US hike cycle," said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director at DBS Bank.