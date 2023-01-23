Biggest pay raises went to black workers, young people and low-wage earners4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Median weekly earnings rose 7.4% last year, outpacing inflation; some groups notched double-digit gains
Black workers, young workers and people on the bottom of the income scale were among those who saw the largest pay increases last year, when employers were readily handing out raises in a tight labor market and high inflation environment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×