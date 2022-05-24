Bilateral deal to help boost investments between India, US: Modi

Bilateral deal to help boost investments between India, US: Modi2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- Modi said that the shared values and common interests of the two nations in many areas, including security, have strengthened the mutual trust
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the strategic partnership between India and the United States was truly a partnership of trust and that the India-USA investment incentive agreement will see concrete progress in the direction of investment between the two nations.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the strategic partnership between India and the United States was truly a partnership of trust and that the India-USA investment incentive agreement will see concrete progress in the direction of investment between the two nations.
Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden that the shared values and common interests of the two nations in many areas, including security, have strengthened the mutual trust.
Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden that the shared values and common interests of the two nations in many areas, including security, have strengthened the mutual trust.
“Our people-to-people relations and close economic ties also make our partnership unique.
Trade and investment between us is also expanding continuously, although it is still much below our potential. I am sure that with the India-USA investment incentive agreement between us, we will see concrete progress in the direction of investment," an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said quoting Modi’s original remarks made in Hindi.
Modi and Biden also participated in the Quad summit in Japan on Tuesday.
“We are increasing our bilateral cooperation in the field of technology, and also strengthening mutual coordination on global issues. Both our countries share the same perspective about the Indo-Pacific region and are working to safeguard our shared values and common interests not only at the bilateral level but also with other like-minded countries," the statement said about the bilateral discussions.
“Quad and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) announced yesterday are active examples of this. Today our discussion will impart greater speed to this positive momentum. I am confident that the friendship between India and USA will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability, for the sustainability of the planet, and for the well-being of mankind," the statement said quoting Modi.
On Monday, speaking at the launch of the IPEF in Tokyo by Biden, Modi had called for finding common solutions to tackle economic challenges of the region and had said that New Delhi was committed to working with all countries in the Indo Pacific region for an inclusive and resilient economic framework for prosperity.