Amid thaw in ties, China to soon revive fertilizer supply to India

New Delhi: After months of disruption in supply, India is set to receive consignments of specialty fertilizers from Beijing in the coming 20–25 days, following assurances by China's foreign minister Wang Yi during his recent visit. The move will ease supply disruptions and also signal warmer bilateral engagement.

Alongside specialty fertilizers used in high-value crops, India is also likely to receive fresh urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) consignments from China within a fortnight, according to two people aware of the development.

The shipments are set to arrive ahead of the rabi sowing season, when timely fertilizer availability is critical, and are expected to ease pressure on supplies and prices for the farm sector.

During his New Delhi visit, the Chinese foreign minister had given an assurance to mitigate India's concerns realted to several sectors, including fertilizers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.

"The recent development is a pragmatic approach towards economic and bilateral relations between the two countries," said B.R. Deepak, a professor of China Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the end of this month, according to an official announcement.

"We are in touch with specialty fertilizer suppliers in China and expect that the consignment will start pouring in the domestic market in the next 20-25 days," said Rajib Chakraborty, national president, Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA).

Nearly 80% of India's specialty fertilizer imports, including water-soluble nutrients, liquid foliar sprays, slow and controlled-release formulations, and bio-stimulants are sourced from Chinese manufacturers, according to industry estimates.

Specialty fertilizers include polymer-coated urea that is released slowly into the soil and is available to plants over a long period, chelated micronutrients that are effective in alkaline soil, water-soluble fertilizers such as monoammonium phosphate and potassium nitrate as well as stabilized nitrogen fertilizers with urease inhibitors that allow efficient nitrogen use on soil.

Asked about the quantity of the import orders by Indian importers, Chakraborty said the number was “difficult to ascertain" at the moment. "But there is already a backlog of around 50,000 tonnes that was supposed to be delivered around May, June but was not delivered amid the supply disruption."

In a reply to a query in the Lok Sabha on 25 July, Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda had said China had withheld export of specialty fertilizers to India over the past two to three months.

Specialty Fertilizers are not covered under the ambit of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme administered by the department of fertilizers, and therefore they are not subsidized. Fertilizer companies are free to import these as per their business dynamics.

Amid this supply disruption, Indian companies were actively sourcing water-soluble fertilizers (WSF) from alternative suppliers in Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Morocco and the US to address the shortfall caused by reduced imports from China. In the case of micronutrients, India imports a major quantity of various micronutrients from Greece, Turkey, the US, Spain, Singapore and the Netherlands, while a small quantity of zinc sulphate monohydrate was being sourced from China, Nadda had said.

The demand for specialty fertilizers has been estimated at around 1.2-1.3 million tonnes annually. Among the major categories, micronutrients has the largest share of 50-55% in the total specialty fertilizers consumption, followed by WSF (25-30 %), sulphur (12-15%) and liquid fertilizers. India is significantly dependent on raw materials and finished specialty fertilizers from China and countries like Russia, Norway, Tunisia and Morocco.

According to industry stakeholders, specialty fertilizers account for only 3-5% of the total fertilizer market. In 2023, India's overall fertilizer market size was around $40.5 billion.

An emailed query to the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers and the ministry of agriculture regarding the resumption of fertilizer import from China remained unanswered till press time.

“The expected resumption of fertilizer supplies from China will be a positive for India, especially given the imminent rabi, or winter, sowing season," said Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings.

"India imports about 60% of its di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 15-20% of its urea requirements. China accounted for 25-30% of such imports in the three fiscals through March 31, 2024. Last fiscal, the share of Chinese imports fell to around 8% as the country clamped down on supply," Kulkarni said.

India had imported 1.8 million tonnes and 2.2 million tonnes of urea and DAP, respectively, from China in FY24.

According to Anand, while the supply disruption had hit DAP consumption, the ministry of fertilizers had made alternative arrangements, including the recent signing of a long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia to meet about 30% of the country's DAP needs.