Amid thaw in ties, China to soon revive fertilizer supply to India
After months of supply disruptions, India is set to receive specialty fertilizers from China soon, ensuring timely availability for the rabi sowing season. This development indicates improved bilateral ties and addresses India's concerns regarding fertilizer imports.
New Delhi: After months of disruption in supply, India is set to receive consignments of specialty fertilizers from Beijing in the coming 20–25 days, following assurances by China's foreign minister Wang Yi during his recent visit. The move will ease supply disruptions and also signal warmer bilateral engagement.