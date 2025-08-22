Bilateral trade deals to help diversify markets for Indian goods, says MPC member Nagesh Kumar

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided on 6 August to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50% and to maintain a neutral stance.

Nagesh Kumar, director and chief executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi, who is also an external member of the RBI-MPC, said the benign inflation outlook provides policy space, but trade policy uncertainties and weak private investment call for caution.

In an email to Mint, he spoke about the impact of US tariffs, the risk to small businesses and jobs, and the importance of diversifying markets and strengthening policy transmission. Here are his views:

On US tariffs and impact on private investment Private investment sentiment has been adversely affected by trade policy uncertainties caused by the US announcement of 25% tariffs on India along with additional 25% penal tariffs for buying Russian crude. Negotiations are on for the bilateral trade agreement, although paused currently.

Important diplomatic initiatives taken by the US President to stop the Ukraine War are also in progress. These initiatives may have implications for the rates of tariffs that would apply on India’s exports to the US and also for the imposition of the penal tariffs on India for buying Russian crude. Obviously, investors would like to wait for greater clarity to emerge on the tariffs that would finally apply to India’s exports.

On risks to labour-intensive export sectors The US tariffs on India are causing a lot of anxiety. However, as the Indian economy is primarily driven by domestic consumption and investment and less by exports, it is not so much about the effect on the growth rate, but more about the potential job losses and effect on MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

This is because the US is a major market for India’s exports of labour-intensive goods such as textiles and garments, leather goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, among other food products, all dominated by MSMEs.

Hopefully, the penal tariffs for Russian oil purchase will be withdrawn, and the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations will succeed in eventually bringing down the US tariffs on Indian exports to more manageable levels and broadly in line, if not better, with Asian peers such as ASEAN countries and Bangladesh, and the disruption will be short-lived.

The government is working on support measures for exporters in the labour-intensive sectors. Hopefully, the Indian economy would be able to weather the storm and emerge stronger as it has from previous such shocks, whether the 1991 liquidity crisis, the global financial crisis of 2008/9, or the Covid pandemic.

On trade negotiations and the need to diversify the markets for goods exports Diversification of markets for goods will be important, going forward. In that context, the negotiations of the India-EU FTA (free trade agreement) need to be expedited, and the FTAs or the comprehensive economic partnership agreements with Japan and the Republic of Korea need to be reviewed to make them more effective, especially for the export of labour-intensive goods.

India also needs to fully harness the potential of other FTAs such as those with Australia, the UAE and the UK. Tapping the domestic market fully for the finished consumer goods by reducing dependence on imports would also be helpful.

Enhancing domestic value addition in consumer goods exports through building globally known Indian brands and supply chains, including through overseas direct investments and acquisitions of foreign retail chains, would also be important.

On room for easing of rates The repo rate has been lowered three times since the February 2025 MPC meeting, bringing a total of 100 basis points (bps) reduction, to support economic growth. Transmission of the repo rate cuts to the lending and deposit rates happens with a lag.

However, the transmission was accelerated by the hefty 50 bps cut in the June 2025 policy. By now, overall, the lending rates have gone down by 71 bps, and the deposit rates by 87 bps for fresh loans and deposits.

Given the lag in transmission, further softening of lending rates may happen in the coming months, especially given that liquidity continues to remain in surplus and as the effect of the cut in CRR (cash reserve ratio) is transmitted.

While the case for stimulating private investments and urban demand remains, and the benign inflation outlook provides policy space, one has to wait and watch as the transmission of the existing actions takes place and how the trade policy uncertainties play out before considering future policy actions.