New Delhi: Multilateral institutions such as the UN and WTO are losing influence as their revival efforts falter, pushing nations toward bilateralism and direct negotiations over broader international cooperation to resolve global issues, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday.

Speaking at a Business Standard event, Sitharaman said bilateralism dominated the global agenda, and regardless of its merits, India must adapt by deepening trade, investment, and strategic ties with multiple nations, negotiating with each of them bilaterally.

"It is for us to ramp up our bilateral relationship with many countries, not just for trade, not just for investment, also for strategic relations," she said.

To be sure, India is a member of several multilateral institutions like the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and multilateral development banks, but has been calling for reforms to these institutions.

Multilateral development banks provide funding and technical assistance to developing countries.

Sitharaman said global trade was undergoing a reset and the World Trade Organization no longer served as the anchor it once was. The need of the hour was to establish a structured approach to trade and understand each country's priorities, as the most favoured nation principle no longer applied, she added.

The WTO's most favoured nation (MFN) principle requires equal treatment among member countries, ensuring any trade benefit granted to one applies to all.

"Every country wants to be treated special. Every country wants to be sure that the special treatment is not, by default, given to everybody else," Sitharaman said.

Bilateral trade: The order of the day India, whose merchandise trade has been in a deficit for some time, has been negotiating bilateral trade agreements with several countries, including the UK and the European Union.

During his recent visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced plans to negotiate a bilateral trade deal and double trade from $200 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

"So if the WTO is getting weakened... the principles guiding everybody is only hampering progress in trade. So we need to rethink MFN...," Sitharaman said. “But bilateral arrangements are going to be the order of the day in terms of trade.”

Sitharaman said customs duties should enable trade, ensuring essential imports support domestic manufacturing.

"You want more of certain products coming into India because your manufacturing depends on it," she said. “We certainly look at it from that point of view as an enabler, but the opposite, if they are not enablers, we certainly want to remove them.”

To be sure, the 2025-26 Union Budget revamped several customs duties to support domestic manufacturing while keeping essential goods affordable.

Budget reforms: A long way to go On reforms and deregulation, a persistent theme in the latest Union budget, Sitharaman said reforms must continue, with fiscal prudence and debt management remaining essential for both Union and state governments.

"State governments must spend a lot of time planning and carrying forward that agenda so that investors feel attracted to go to their states," she said.

"But I would want competition among states, a healthy one, to say my economy is far better than the others, not just that I am giving incentive for investments, but investments are made based on the strength of the state economy," she added.

Sitharaman said budget reforms still have a way to go and must accelerate once the finance bill is passed.

The finance minister emphasized the need for swift implementation of export promotion, tax simplification, and customs reforms to support taxpayers and boost trade, some of the key announcements made in the Union budget.