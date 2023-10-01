Billionaire Ray Dalio expresses concerns about US economy: ‘Going to have a debt crisis…’
Ray Dalio remarks come just a day after the Senate passed a last-minute bill to keep the spending on till at least the next 45 days, avoiding a complete shutdown
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio expressed concerns about the US economy in a recent CNBC interview. The Bridgewater Associates founder spoke about the dire fiscal situation of the United States and said we may have a debt crisis in the country. The remarks come just a day after the Senate passed a last-minute bill to keep the spending on till at least the next 45 days, avoiding a complete shutdown.