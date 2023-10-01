Billionaire investor Ray Dalio expressed concerns about the US economy in a recent CNBC interview. The Bridgewater Associates founder spoke about the dire fiscal situation of the United States and said we may have a debt crisis in the country. The remarks come just a day after the Senate passed a last-minute bill to keep the spending on till at least the next 45 days, avoiding a complete shutdown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: US real GDP grows 2.1% YoY Q2 in line with Street estimates The national debt of the United States touched record levels in September as it crossed the massive $33 trillion mark. In the past few years, there has been a significant surge in debt levels, particularly following a substantial 50% rise in federal expenditures between 2019 and 2021, as substantiated by information provided by the US Department of the Treasury.

"We're going to have a debt crisis in this country," news platform Moneycontrol quoted Ray Dalio from the interview.

Recently, Moody’s Investors Service also signaled that its confidence is wavering from the US economy. While “debt service payments would not be impacted and a short-lived shutdown would be unlikely to disrupt the economy, it would underscore the weakness of US institutional and governance strength relative to other Aaa-rated sovereigns," analysts led by William Foster wrote in a report Monday as per Bloomberg.

Last minute bill to avoid shutdown The last-minute legislation does not include provisions that provide support to Ukraine, a matter strongly endorsed by the White House despite facing opposition from an increasing faction of GOP legislators. Simultaneously, it allocates an additional $16 billion towards federal disaster relief, fully meeting President Joe Biden's funding request. This bill secures government funding until 17 November.

“This is good news for the American people," US President Joe Biden said as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill.

Also Read: What next after the US govt shutdown deal? Joe Biden says THIS But, the passage of the bill might create political problems for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the Republicans are planning to oust him from the position for striking a deal with Democrats. "I do intend to file a motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy this week," Congressman Matt Gaetz told CNN. "I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid."

