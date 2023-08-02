New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, days after they were passed in the Lok Sabha, thus completing the legislative process and paving the way for the bills to become laws.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, proposes to decriminalise 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries and departments, giving further boost to ease of living and ease of doing business.

For effective implementation, the bill proposes measures such as a pragmatic revision of fines and penalties commensurate to the offence committed, establishment of adjudicating officers, establishment of appellate authorities, and periodic increase in quantum of fines and penalties.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023, encourages the private sector in the exploration of minerals, including lithium, which is a key component of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

One of the major reforms proposed in the Bill is to introduce exploration licences for deep-seated and critical minerals.

Deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum group of minerals, and diamonds are difficult and expensive to explore.

The proposed exploration licence would facilitate, encourage and incentivize private sector participation in all spheres of mineral exploration for critical and deep-seated minerals.

The Bill also empowers the Central government to exclusively auction mining leases and composite licences for certain critical minerals.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill exempts certain categories of land from the purview of forest conservation laws to fast-track projects of national importance.

The bill exempts, from the purview of the forest conservation laws, land within 100 km of border areas, which is essential for national security projects, or are small roadside amenities, and public roads leading to habitation.

It also exempts land up to 10 hectares proposed to be used for constructing security-related infrastructure, or the land proposed to be used for constructing defence-related projects, camps for paramilitary forces, or public utility projects.

The government has argued that it is necessary to provide access to important arterial highways, other public utilities, and minor establishments and habitations along public roadways and railway lines. To prevent legal challenges, the Bill also provides necessary provisions to protect biodiversity, expand forest cover, and offer clarifications.

However, several state governments and civil societies have expressed reservations about the Bill, saying it contravenes the Supreme Court’s 1996 judgment on preventing deforestation.