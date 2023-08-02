Bills on Jan Vishwas, mines and minerals, forest conservation passed in Rajya Sabha2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:09 PM IST
The three Bills, respectively, propose to decriminalise certain provisions in Central Acts, encourage the private sector to explore deep-seated and critical minerals, and exempt certain categories of land from the purview of forest conservation laws to fast-track projects of national importance
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, days after they were passed in the Lok Sabha, thus completing the legislative process and paving the way for the bills to become laws.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×