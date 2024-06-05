NDA’s slim victory could delay far-reaching reforms: Moody’s

  • The rating agency expects policy continuity, especially with regards to budgetary emphasis on infrastructure spending and domestic manufacturing, but it anticipates delays in key economic and fiscal reforms owing to the vagaries of coalition politics

Rhik Kundu
First Published02:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has not been able to win a majority on its own in the just concluded Lok Sabha election, although the NDA coalition it leads is set to form the government for a third consecutive terms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has not been able to win a majority on its own in the just concluded Lok Sabha election, although the NDA coalition it leads is set to form the government for a third consecutive terms.

Rating agency Moody's on Wednesday said the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Indian general election would result in policy continuity. 

But the ‘slim’ margin of victory, and loss of outright majority in Parliament, it said, could delay more far-reaching economic and fiscal reforms, which could impede progress on fiscal consolidation.

“We expect policy continuity, especially… budgetary emphasis on infrastructure spending and boosting domestic manufacturing, to support robust economic growth,” the rating agency said.

At the recently concluded general election, the results for which were announced on 4 June, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s tally stood at 293 seats, while the Opposition INDIA bloc secured 233 seats in the lower house of Parliament. As many as 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats are required to stake claim to form the government.

Also read | India heat wilts lotus, BJP stares at coalition govt

The NDA had won 353 seats in the 2019 election, while the main Opposition, the Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance, had secured a mere 91 seats. 

Weaker than peers

“India’s fiscal outcomes will remain weaker than Baa-rated peers, even as the final budget for the fiscal year ending March 2025 (fiscal 2024-25) to be released in the next few weeks provides some indications of India’s fiscal policy over the course of the term of the incoming government through 2029,” Moody’s said.

“Although we project India to grow faster than all other economies in the G20 through fiscal 2025-26, near-term economic momentum masks structural weaknesses that pose risks to long-term potential growth,” it added.

Also read | Why does a sovereign-rating upgrade continue to elude India?

Interestingly, Moody’s rates India’s sovereign credit ratings at Baa3, which indicates the lowest possible investment grade, similar to S&P and Fitch, which rate India at BBB-.

A sovereign credit rating measures a government’s ability to repay its debt. A higher rating indicates greater trust in the government’s ability to repay, and consequently, lower borrowing costs. 

Constrained investment climate

India has maintained that its economic health has improved considerably since the pandemic, and finance ministry officials have met rating agency officials to press for an upgrade.

But according to Moody’s, high youth unemployment in India, weakness in the agricultural sector, hindering of agricultural modernisation, narrow manufacturing base, and erosion of foreign direct investment, suggest continued constraints from the investment climate.

“Additional structural reforms and greater traction on current initiatives—such as a calibrated liberalization of cross-border trade, a reconsideration of labour reforms and an accelerated implementation of the Production-Linked Incentive Schemes to promote manufacturing—would help address these challenges,” Moody’s said.

Rating agencies use various parameters to rate a sovereign, including growth rate, inflation, government debt, short-term external debt as a percentage of GDP, and political stability.

Also read | How a domestic rating agency wants to take on the big guns

“While we expect the incoming government to carry over its focus on fiscal consolidation, material improvements in its debt ratios and interest servicing have yet to materialise,” Moody's said. 

“Since reaching a trough in fiscal 2020-21, the central government’s deficit is likely to have narrowed for three consecutive years; if the planned deficit of around 5% of GDP announced in the interim budget for fiscal 2024-25 is achieved, it would place the government’s goal of achieving a 4.5% of GDP deficit by fiscal 2025-26 within reach,” the rating agency added.

“However, the pace of India's fiscal consolidation post-pandemic has not outperformed other emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, and its fiscal and debt metrics remain weaker than Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as other Baa-rated peers globally.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyNDA’s slim victory could delay far-reaching reforms: Moody’s

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

259.30
09:15 AM | 5 JUN 2024
3.75 (1.47%)

Adani Power

722.15
09:15 AM | 5 JUN 2024
-1.7 (-0.23%)

State Bank Of India

790.15
09:15 AM | 5 JUN 2024
14.95 (1.93%)

Tata Power

421.85
09:15 AM | 5 JUN 2024
22.25 (5.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company

174.40
09:04 AM | 5 JUN 2024
15.55 (9.79%)

Karur Vysya Bank

194.35
09:04 AM | 5 JUN 2024
17.25 (9.74%)

Honasa Consumer

456.25
09:02 AM | 5 JUN 2024
40.15 (9.65%)

Bikaji Foods International

632.35
09:03 AM | 5 JUN 2024
54.5 (9.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,696.00843.00
    Chennai
    73,408.00-19.00
    Delhi
    74,200.00701.00
    Kolkata
    73,912.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue