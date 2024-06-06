BJP's inability to get majority could hurt ambitious reform agenda: Fitch

NEW DELHI:A weaker mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general election, even as the party and its allies are set to form the next government, could make pushing their ambitious reform agenda challenging, according to rating agency Fitch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A third successive term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, however, will support broad policy continuity, with the incoming government expected to continue prioritising spending on infrastructure and improving fiscal consolidation and the business environment, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

At the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the NDA's tally stood at 293 seats, while the Opposition INDIA bloc secured 233 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

As many as 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats are required to stake claim to form the government.

The NDA had won 353 seats in the 2019 election, while the main Opposition, the Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance, had secured a mere 91 seats.

"The BJP fell short of a single-party majority in the 543-seat lower house of Parliament for the first time since its latest period in government began in 2014, but we expect it to secure enough support from allied parties in the NDA to form a government with Narendra Modi remaining prime minister," Fitch Ratings said.

"We do not think that the government's losses at the ballot box will lead to substantial policy adjustments, but the post-election budget in July should provide greater clarity on its economic reform priorities and fiscal plans over the coming five years," it added.

6.2% through FY28 Fitch said it expects India's medium-term growth to remain at around 6.2% through 2027-28 despite the NDA's slimmer majority. Under normal course, the next Lok Sabha election will be held after five years, in 2029.

"The continued public capex drive to address infrastructure gaps, ongoing digitalisation efforts, and improved bank and corporate balance sheets—relative to the pre-pandemic situation—should facilitate a strong outlook for private investment," Fitch Rating said.

"We also expect the Production-Linked Incentives scheme to remain intact, which will help to attract FDI in target sectors, such as electronics. However, private investment has not yet accelerated meaningfully, which represents a risk for the outlook," it added.

Lowest grade Fitch rates India's sovereign credit ratings at BBB-, which indicates the lowest possible investment grade, similar to S&P and Moody's, which rate India at BBB- and Baa3, respectively.

A sovereign credit rating measures a government’s ability to repay its debt.

A higher rating indicates greater trust in the government’s ability to repay, and consequently, lower borrowing costs.

India has maintained that its economic health has improved considerably since the pandemic, and finance ministry officials have met rating agency officials to press for an upgrade.

However, Fitch Ratings said "weaker fiscal metrics relative to peers are a significant constraint for India's sovereign rating".

"The next government's ability to address high fiscal deficits and reduce debt will be important considerations for the rating in the next few years," the rating agency said.

"Sustained deficit reduction, particularly if underpinned by durable revenue-raising reforms, would be positive for India's sovereign rating fundamentals over the medium term," it added.

