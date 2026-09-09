BJP’s war chest grew ₹905 crore during 2026 polls, Congress’ shrank ₹66 crore: What EC data reveals

The Congress, whose consolidated expenditure report for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry had come earlier, reported net receipts of 207.17 crore and an expenditure of 248.55 crore during the March 15-May 6 election period

Gulam Jeelani
Published9 Sep 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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BJP’s war chest grew <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>905 crore during polls, Congress’ shrank <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66 crore: What EC data reveals
BJP’s war chest grew ₹905 crore during polls, Congress’ shrank ₹66 crore: What EC data reveals(AI-generated representative image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party received nearly 1,473 crore at its central headquarters alone during the last five state assembly elections. This is more than seven times the 207 crore in net receipts reported by the Congress across its central and state units, according to expenditure statements filed with the Election Commission (EC).

The Congress, whose consolidated expenditure report for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry had come earlier, reported net receipts of 207.17 crore and an expenditure of 248.55 crore during the March 15-May 6 election period, news agency PTI reported.

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The saffron party's 1,472.8-crore figure, by contrast, represents receipts at its central headquarters alone during the same period, according to its expenditure statements made public by the Election Commission of India on its website.

The party's expenditure reports for Kerala and West Bengal polls are yet to be made public, meaning its consolidated receipts are likely to be higher.

BJP's closing balance rose to 7,627.2 crore

The BJP also emerged from the election period with substantially more money at its central headquarters than it had at the start. Its closing balance rose to 7,627.2 crore on May 6 from 6,722.6 crore on March 15 - an increase of 904.6 crore during the poll period.

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The BJP also emerged from the election period with substantially more money at its central headquarters than it had at the start. Its closing balance rose to 7,627.2 crore on May 6 from 6,722.6 crore on March 15 - an increase of 904.6 crore during the poll period.

On the other hand, the Congress' finances saw a dip during the polls. Across its central headquarters and five state units, it began the election period with about 169.06 crore ( 22.9 crore in cash and 146.1 crore in bank accounts) and ended with about 103.2 crore - a decline of 65.86 crore.

The BJP's expenditure statements available so far show that it spent about 159.7 crore in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, of which around 130.4 crore went towards general party propaganda and the rest towards candidates and related expenses.

Assam accounted for the largest share, with an expenditure of 96.27 crore.

Of this, 76.73 crore was spent on general party propaganda and 19.54 crore on candidates. Advertising and star campaigner travel dominated the general campaign bill, accounting for about 37 crore and 27.3 crore, respectively.

The party spent 51.56 crore in Tamil Nadu, including 44.51 crore on general propaganda and 7.05 crore on candidates. Media advertisements accounted for about 23.96 crore, while star campaigner travel cost about 10.04 crore. Publicity material accounted for another roughly 5.85 crore.

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In Puducherry, the BJP reported an expenditure of 11.90 crore -- 9.19 crore on general propaganda and 2.71 crore on candidates.

Cong spent 143 crore on general party propaganda

The Congress reported spending 143 crore on general party propaganda and 105.55 crore on candidates across all five states, taking its overall election expenditure to 248.55 crore.

The Congress central headquarters spent 40.52 crore on general propaganda across the five states, while its state and local units spent another 102.49 crore under this head. Kerala, where the party ousted the Left front from power, accounted for the biggest share of this expenditure at 59.28 crore, followed by Assam at 22.62 crore.

Political funding during 2025

All registered political parties in India are required to submit annual audit and contribution reports to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This is a mandatory financial compliance requirement aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in political funding, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The BJP received donations worth 6,074 crore in FY 2024-25, a new report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) had revealed in March 2026.

This amount is about a 171% increase from the 2,243 crore in political donations the saffron party received in FY 2023-24, the analysis said. The BJP's declared donations are about ten times the aggregate declared donations of four other political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CPI(M) and the NPEP in FY 2024-25.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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