There’s more to dense fog conditions than pollution and flight cancellations. There’s also the risk of power outages.
Blackout warning: Scanty rain, dense fog and pollution raise risk of India’s power transmission lines tripping
SummaryDense fog in north and central India poses risks of power outages due to moisture accumulation on transmission lines, exacerbated by a rain-deficient winter. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh face heightened concerns as pollution and fog lead to potential grid instability.
There’s more to dense fog conditions than pollution and flight cancellations. There’s also the risk of power outages.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More