India initiates strict measures for import of pest-free blueberries from Poland

New Delhi: With blueberries becoming the next “super fruit" among health-conscious Indians, the government has mandated that the antioxidants-rich fruit imported from Poland be sourced from orchards registered with that country's National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO), according to an order issued by the Union agriculture ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the phytosanitary certificates for these blueberries must include a declaration confirming that they are free from acalitus vaccinii (blueberry bud mites pest) and pseudomonas viridiflava (blossom blight disease), according to the order, which was studied by Mint.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply These measures have been taken to ensure that the imported blueberries are safe and free from pests and diseases that could pose a risk to local crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this case, the NPPO of Poland is responsible for ensuring that exported blueberries meet the necessary phytosanitary standards, including being free from pests like acalitus vaccinii and diseases such as pseudomonas viridiflava, before they are shipped to India.

NPPO is a country-level institution that works to curb the spread of pests and protect agriculture. India is a signatory of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. In India, the Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine and Storage, under the Union ministry of agriculture, is the National Plant Protection Organization.

Read more: Subsidies and MSP:It makes most sense for farmers to keep growing rice and wheat Currently, the market size of blueberries in India is relatively small, at around $60 million, compared to other fruits, but it is growing due to increasing awareness about the fruit's health benefits amid rising demand among health-conscious consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market for blueberries in India is expanding, with imports coming from countries like the US, Canada, Poland, and Peru. The fruit is primarily available in supermarkets, gourmet stores, and online retailers, catering to a niche but growing segment of the population.

In February this year, the government reduced the customs duty on certain variants of imported blueberries and cranberries from 30% to 10%. This reduction is expected to boost the import of these "super fruits," making them more accessible to consumers and potentially increasing their presence in the domestic market.

“The blueberry market in India is currently valued at around $60 million, and we anticipate a robust growth rate of 20-25% over the next three years. This growth is driven by a rising demand for blueberries, which is expected to continue increasing even as domestic production scales up," said Sharath Loganathan, co-founder and head of international business at Ninjacart, an agritech company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As we introduce Peruvian blueberries to meet this demand, we aim to market 250-275 tonnes this season. With the growing volume and market competition, we are confident that consumers will benefit from more competitive prices and a steady supply of this nutritious fruit," he said.

According to a report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Iceier), the consumption of exotic fruits like blueberries has been on the rise in India, particularly among urban consumers.

Read more: Pulse of a nation: Of daal and strained international relations “Consumption of blueberries is good for health as the exotic fruit is packed with antioxidants, which help protect the body from free radicals that can damage cells and lead to aging and diseases," said Dr. Monashis Sahu, an endocrinologist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Icrier report highlights that the demand for blueberries is driven by increasing health awareness and the fruit's association with various health benefits, including antioxidant properties and heart health.

The report further noted that while blueberries remain a niche product due to their high cost, their popularity is growing among middle-to-high-income groups in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The expansion of modern retail chains and e-commerce platforms has made blueberries more accessible to Indian consumers, contributing to the steady increase in their consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The use of blueberries in processed foods, such as smoothies, juices, and desserts, is also gaining traction, reflecting a broader trend of adopting healthier eating habits, the report noted.