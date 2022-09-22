BNP Paribas expects India to grow the fastest among major world economies

In terms of the outlook for corporate earnings, as per the report, the consensus estimate for overall earnings growth is 15.6% year-on-year for FY24 with a chunk of the contribution coming from financials (5.4%), consumer discretionary (2.7%) and IT (2.1%). The sectors with the least contribution are likely to be utilities, healthcare and industrials. So, what lies ahead according to the report? The bond yield at 7.2% is above the earnings yield of 5.2% - indicating relative attractiveness of bonds over equities. “Historically at this level, market returns in the next one year have remained muted and thus warrants caution." The report notes that India’s valuation premium to its Asian peers remain near all-time high. Given the slowing global demand, lofty market valuations, a slowdown in retail flows and lack of positive catalyst for their earnings estimates, BNP Paribas remains cautious on the overall market returns in the near term.