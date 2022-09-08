Board of Trade to meet as exports slow

Board of Trade to meet as exports slow2 min read . 12:35 AM IST
- The meeting will have representatives from various govt departments from the Centre and states/UTs
BENGALURU :Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has called a meeting of the newly constituted Board of Trade on 13 September to find ways to boost domestic manufacturing and exports amid a global demand slowdown.
The board’s first meeting comes ahead of the planned launch of a foreign trade policy at the end of the month and is aimed at identifying the areas of strong cooperation for increasing export competitiveness of state governments. It will also discuss various initiatives of the ministry of commerce and industry, according to the agenda for the meeting.
The government will also seek suggestions and inputs to shape policies to support Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and in achieving the target of $1 trillion exports each in goods and services by 2030.
“The Board of Trade will meet on 13 September in New Delhi, which will see participation of members from various sectors. That will allow the government to firm up a strategy to boost exports at a time when global demand is slowing down, yet there is an opportunity to tap into the shifting global value chains," said a government official.
He added that some of the inputs will be incorporated in the foreign trade policy, to be announced on 30 September. “We will also seek inputs on how to make best use of the free trade agreements being signed by India."
This will be the first meeting of the newly constituted board representing different sectors. Its 29 non-official members include Laghu Udyog Bharati executive member Om Prakash Mittal,Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, India Cellular and Electronics Association chairman Pankaj Mahindroo and Amul MD RS Sodhi.
The meeting, to be chaired Goyal, will also have representatives from various government departments from the Centre and states/union territories, members of export promotion councils, and industry associations. As per the agenda, key inputs will be sought to develop a strategy to boost trade and domestic manufacturing. The board is an advisory body on foreign trade policy. Queries mailed to the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday remained answered. The meeting is likely to discuss how Indian exporters can tap into the opportunities in global value chains. India’s exports declined by 1% in August from a year ago.
Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT, said he plans to raise issues faced by traders, who are primarily interested in exports in sectors like toys, sports goods, cosmetics and ready to eat food as these have a large market outside India.
While exports declined on a sequential basis, the trade deficit eased slightly in August to $28.7 billion from a record $30 billion in July. Official estimates suggest merchandise exports are expected to grow by 7-8% to at least $450 billion after registering an all-time high of $420 bn in the last financial year. However, a lot depends on the demand outlook in western countries.
