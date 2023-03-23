BOE hikes benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to 4.25%3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The central bank raised its benchmark lending rate as expected by a quarter point to 4.25%, the highest since 2008, and left the door open to further increases if inflation persists.
The Bank of England pushed ahead with another interest rate increase despite turmoil in the banking sector, predicting the UK economy will avoid a recession for now and that inflation remains a risk.
