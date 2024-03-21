BoE hawks drop their push for hikes as key interest rates held at 16 year-mark to 5.25%
Two of the Bank of England’s most ardent hawks withdrew their support for interest rate hikes, as the UK’s central bank voted for a fifth-straight meeting to keep policy unchanged.
