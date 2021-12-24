Wall Street Brokerage Bank of America expects India's GDP to grow at 8.2% in the next financial year, citing greater risks in the new year than the previous two years.

The brokerage said monetary policy normalisation and higher inflation may dent consumption demand coupled with other external risks. It said there are more downside risks to the GDP growth projection for next fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a GDP growth rate of 9.5% for the current financial year with inflation seen at 5.3%.

The economists in a report have projected an average retail inflation at 5.6% in FY23, saying higher consumer prices could turn out to be a key macro concern for all as global commodity prices remain high.

On inflation, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in its monetary policy meeting said he expects heavy rainfalls in November likely to keep vegetables prices elevated in the near-term. However, prices thereafter are expected to register seasonal declines on fresh winter arrivals.

"The recent supply side interventions by the government would continue to restrain the pass-through of elevated international edible oil prices to domestic retail inflation," he added.

Bank of America Securities' in-house economists said the biggest risk to the projection is a weakened consumption demand which has been the main growth driver in the past many years.

Citing inflation and the impact of the monetary policy normalisation on consumption demand to be biggest downside risks this projection, the economists said the RBI is likely to hike the repo rate by 100 bps through FY'23 which they fear could derail the consumption demand wagon getting derailed in FY'23 as an end of the accommodative monetary policy that facilitated low lending rates.

Although, overall bank credit has been chugging along 6%, retail loan growth has been stronger at 12%. As monetary policy normalisation starts, lending rates are expected inch up, which may scupper consumption demand, they added.

Another risk is the a likely poor monsoon next year, given that the southern oscillation index in La Nina mode now, the report said adding that three successive good monsoons bode well for agri growth and potentially rural demand.

Noting that the monetary policy is at an inflection point, BofA sees RBI normalising the policy corridor through the reminder of FY22 and hiking repo rate by 100 bps in FY'23 -- first with a 20 bps hike in February 2022 and return to a symmetric policy corridor by March with a potential hike in an out of turn policy, assuming no serious third wave in early 2022 and to turn neutral in April and hike policy repo rate in June and getting the repo upwards by 100 bps through the course of the year.

On the positive side, they see the fiscal deficit improving to 5.8% of GDP next fiscal from 6.8% seen for the current fiscal while the current account deficit is seen rising to 2%.

They see the global growth staying strong into 2022 at 4.3% atop 5.8% in 2021, led by the US with a 4.4% growth and China is likely to see sharply lower growth at 4 per cent.

