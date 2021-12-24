BofA expects India GDP growth to be 8.2% next fiscal with more downside risks

Noting that the monetary policy is at an inflection point, BofA sees RBI normalising the policy corridor through the reminder of FY22 and hiking repo rate by 100 bps in FY'23 -- first with a 20 bps hike in February 2022 and return to a symmetric policy corridor by March with a potential hike in an out of turn policy, assuming no serious third wave in early 2022 and to turn neutral in April and hike policy repo rate in June and getting the repo upwards by 100 bps through the course of the year.