Govt's new rules mandate 45-day probe, central inquiry in fatal boiler cases

New Delhi: The government has overhauled the mechanism for investigating boiler accidents, setting strict timelines for inquiries to ensure quicker relief for families of victims.

The changes, notified under the new Boiler Accident Inquiry Rules, 2025, by the ministry of commerce and industry, take effect immediately and replace the earlier 2021 framework.

The revised rules will have a direct impact on large industrial sectors such as power, steel, cement, chemicals, and textiles, where boilers are crucial to operations. India has roughly 45,200 process and co-generation boilers, producing about 1.26 billion tonnes of steam annually.

The development comes in the backdrop of repeated boiler mishaps in recent years. A major incident was the May 2024 chemical factory explosion in Thane-Dombivli, which killed 10 people and injured more than 60. Also, in July last year, a boiler blast at a cement plant in Jaggaiahpet of NTR district, Andhra Pradesh, left two workers dead and 14 injured.

“Under the new framework, a preliminary inquiry will be initiated by the state where the accident occurs, while any case involving fatalities will trigger a mandatory central-level inquiry,” as per the government notification.

The inquiry committee, to be chaired by the technical adviser of the Central Boilers Board, must be constituted within 15 days of receiving a report from the state chief inspector and complete its probe within 45 days, it said.

As per the government order, boilers involved in fatal accidents cannot be put back into operation until the inquiry is completed and clearance is granted.

Though industry players caution that delays in such probes could disrupt operations in key sectors such as power, textiles, sugar, and steel, experts view it as a step aimed at preventing further mishaps.

“The move is a welcome step as it will help in providing relief to affected workers and their families within a stipulated time. However, it will also test the government’s ability to ensure that inquiries are completed swiftly without compromising the quality of investigations,” said Arun Kumar Garodia, immediate past chairman at Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).

Queries sent to the Boilers Manufacturers and Ancillaries Association of India remained unanswered till press time.

“A timely inquiry is critical not just for fixing accountability but also for ensuring that families of victims receive compensation without delay,” said Manish kumar Shubhay, a multidisciplinary dispute resolution expert and partner at The Percept Law Offices.

“In the past, boiler accident cases have dragged on for years, leaving workers’ families without relief. The new rules mandating completion of inquiries within a fixed timeline could strengthen both justice and safety, provided they are strictly implemented,” said Shubhay.

In a parallel move, the government has also notified fresh rules for the nomination of members to the Central Boilers Board under the Boilers Act, 2025. The Central Boilers Board (Nomination of Members) Rules, 2025, notified on 10 September, replace the earlier 2008 framework and broaden the representation in the Board to ensure a wider pool of technical, industrial and regulatory expertise, as per the notification.

As per the order, the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will serve as the chairperson, while the technical adviser will function as the member-secretary. Each state government will nominate a senior technical officer conversant with boiler inspection and examination, and an equal number of members will be drawn from central ministries and key institutions, including heavy industries, steel, petroleum and natural gas, labour and employment, MSME, power (through the Central Electricity Authority), and the Bureau of Indian Standards. Representation has also been mandated from Union territories.