BOJ Deputy Chief Says Will Raise Rate If Outlook Is Realized

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino reiterated that the central bank will raise rates if its outlook continues to be realized, while adding that there are risks both at home and abroad that require attention.

“Developments in prices and inflation expectation, including the economic mechanisms behind them, seem to have been largely on the path,” Himino said Tuesday in a speech to local business leaders in Yokohama. “If this outlook will continue to be realized, the Bank will raise the policy interest rate accordingly and adjust the degree of monetary easing.”

Advertisement

At the same time, Himino echoed Governor Kazuo Ueda by saying that the outlook for wage increases in 2025 domestically warrants close attention, while adding that the policies of the new US administration will need continuous monitoring.

The yen weakened following the remarks with the currency briefly hitting 158.02 against the dollar before paring those losses, compared with 157.54 immediately before the release of the speech.

Himino spoke in the last scheduled speech by a BOJ policy board member ahead of the bank’s January policy meeting. Most BOJ watchers see the next rate hike coming either this month or March.

Advertisement

BOJ officials are likely to discuss raising their inflation outlook at the policy meeting later this month, although no rate decision has been made yet at this point, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month. That’s mainly due to a recent surge in the cost of rice and the weakening of the yen since the last outlook report in October, the people said.

Ueda has emphasized two key factors in deciding whether to raise rates: the momentum of spring wage increases and uncertainties in US economic policy with the start of a new Donald Trump administration. This suggests the BOJ’s decision will be at its discretion, and the central bank won’t raise rates based only on higher inflation forecasts.

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com