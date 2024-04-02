Bond comments by China’s Xi hint at possible expansion of PBOC toolkit
SummaryA months-old speech by China’s top leader has stoked speculation around aggressive liquidity boosts from Beijing.
A months-old speech by China’s top leader has stoked speculation around aggressive liquidity boosts from Beijing. While economists have generally shrugged off such a possibility, some say that more trading of treasury bonds could bring the country’s central bank more in line with practices adopted by peers in developed markets.