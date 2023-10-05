Bond Selloff Might Force Fed to Rethink Shedding Assets
SummaryThe Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening is one of the factors pushing long-term rates higher.
Long-term interest rates have shot much higher in not much time. The tens of billions of dollars of Treasurys and mortgages the Federal Reserve is effectively pushing onto the market can’t be helping.
