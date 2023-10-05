Bond Selloff Might Force Fed to Rethink Shedding Assets

The Fed thinks its current securities portfolio is far too big at over $7 trillion and isn’t inclined to stop shrinking it. The surest signal of this came in early July, when Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said she was surprised that investors seemed to think that as soon as the Fed started to lower interest rates it would also stop reducing the size of its balance sheet. Her comments carried weight: Before joining the Dallas Fed last year, Logan worked at the New York Fed, managing the Fed’s massive security portfolio. Following the Fed’s policy meeting later that month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that depending on the circumstances, cutting rates and continuing to cut down the size of the balance sheet wouldn’t be inconsistent.