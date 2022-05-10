Bond yields are rising; what can RBI do about it?

The government reportedly wants the central bank to buy back government securities (G-Secs), a move that might lead to tempering of yields from the current levels. To be sure, in its role as the government’s debt manager, RBI looks at minimizing the cost of government borrowing. Higher bond yields lead to costlier borrowing for the government. They also raise the borrowing cost for corporates tapping debt markets, as the corporate bond market tracks the movement in G-sec yields. A higher cost of capital impacts the profitability of companies and affects the investment cycle.