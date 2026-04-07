Markets are signalling a sharp divergence from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) expected policy pause on 8 April, with traders in the Overnight Index Swap (OIS) market pricing in an aggressive rate-hiking cycle over the coming months.
Markets signal rate hikes even as RBI set to hold rates
SummaryMarkets have already priced in a sharp tightening cycle as oil prices surge and geopolitical risks deepen. But with the shock still evolving, the Reserve Bank of India may choose to wait rather than react immediately.
Markets are signalling a sharp divergence from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) expected policy pause on 8 April, with traders in the Overnight Index Swap (OIS) market pricing in an aggressive rate-hiking cycle over the coming months.
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