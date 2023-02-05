Booming job gains could fuel Fed debate over whether more is needed to corral inflation
Officials seeking to fight inflation could face tricky decisions if wage growth slows and hiring stays strong
Fresh signs of a hot US labor market leave the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting next month and to signal another increase is likely after that.
The Fed voted Wednesday to raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter point to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. The central bank is seeking to slow economic growth to a below-average pace to weaken demand and restrain inflation, which has eased recently after hitting a 40-year high last year.
Employers added a robust 517,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department said Friday. Average hourly earnings grew 4.4% in January from a year earlier, down from a revised 4.8% in December.
The department not only reported unusually large job growth in January but—more important for the Fed—it revised previous months’ reported gains higher, suggesting the economy had more momentum than previously anticipated.
Wage growth also was revised higher in November and December. Hourly pay for private-sector workers grew at an annualized rate of 4.6% during the three months through January, up from 4.1% for the prior three-month period.
Signs that the Fed’s aggressive rate increases last year haven’t significantly cooled the labor market could fuel more difficult debates at the central bank over whether it has done enough to corral high inflation.
Bond investors and economists have anticipated that more evidence of a slowdown in investment, spending and hiring could persuade the Fed to stop lifting rates after making another increase at its March 21-22 meeting. But signs of any reacceleration could prompt officials to delay decisions about a pause into the summer.
According to projections released after their policy meeting in December, most Fed officials thought the central bank would need to raise the fed-funds rate to 5.1% this year, which would imply quarter-point rate increases at their next two meetings, in March and May. More than a third of officials, however, anticipated lifting the rate above 5.25%, which would call for another increase in June.
When asked at a news conference on Wednesday about any pause, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “I don’t feel a lot of certainty about where that will be. It could certainly be higher" than the December projection. “If we come to the view that we need to…move rates up beyond what we said in December, we could certainly do that," he said.
The job gains reported Friday could unsettle Fed officials if other reports in coming weeks also point to stronger economic growth. Officials will see one more employment report before their March meeting.
“Consumer demand and inflation could very well accelerate at the start of the year, after cooling in late 2022. That is what the Fed was attempting to avoid," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. Such a dynamic would force the Fed to raise the fed-funds rate to at least 5.25% in 2023 and hold it there through the year, she said.
Fed officials could face a fork in the road when forecasting inflation in the months ahead. They could focus on moderating price trends that suggest wage growth could eventually slow, especially after an initial inflation surge that could have prompted workers to demand more pay to keep up with higher prices.
Alternatively, they could conclude that still-tight labor markets will boost workers’ bargaining power and their overall incomes, providing fuel for inflation to reaccelerate after slowing. That could lead officials to conclude they will have to do more to slow the economy by raising rates higher or holding them higher for longer—or both.
Policy makers have to worry about “the next inflation problem," said Jonathan Pingle, chief U.S. economist at UBS. If the economy continues to add more than 200,000 jobs a month without a large increase in the supply of workers, “whatever labor market tightness you have now would look worse in six months."
Investors in recent weeks have anticipated that a sharp decline in inflation would prompt the Fed to cut rates this year.
“After any pause, it is equally as likely the Fed is raising rates again rather than cutting because the labor market bends but doesn’t break," said Joe Davis, global chief economist at Vanguard, before the release of Friday’s report.
Overall inflation has been slowing largely because prices of energy and other goods are falling. Large increases in housing costs have slowed, but haven’t yet filtered through to official price gauges.
Even so, Mr. Powell has for the past two months justified continued interest-rate increases by noting still-tight labor markets, elevated wage pressures and high inflation for labor-intensive services.
“The Fed is much more focused on underlying inflation. The mechanical unwinding of supply-chain issues has been built into their forecasts," said Kristin Forbes, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee. “The Fed is focused on the last mile, and so far, there has not been enough evidence of a slowdown that will get inflation down to 2%."