Boost for Indian economy after 7.8% GDP; Japan agency upgrades sovereign rating from BBB+ to A- | Difference explained

India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the June quarter received a vote of confidence, as on September 2, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded India’s sovereign rating from BBB+ to A- and assigning a stable outlook.

The upgrade applies to both India’s foreign currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings. It marks an improvement in JCR’s assessment of India’s ability to meet its financial obligations, with the agency citing sustained economic growth, stronger public finances and an improving financial system.

“Considering India's solid economic growth, the effectiveness of economic policies that strengthen the foundations for growth, and the improved soundness of the financial system, JCR has upgraded the Republic of India's Foreign Currency and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Ratings by one notch to 'A-',” the Japanese agency said.

BBB+ vs A-: What India's sovereign rating upgrade means? Difference explained The move from BBB+ to A- represents a one-notch upgrade and takes India from the BBB category into the higher A category.

Both are investment-grade ratings. S&P Global Ratings describes the BBB category as reflecting an “adequate capacity” to meet financial commitments, although borrowers at this level are more exposed to adverse economic conditions. The A category, by contrast, denotes a “strong capacity” to meet financial commitments, although some vulnerability to changing economic conditions remains.

The distinction is therefore less about moving from a risky to a safe rating and more about a stronger assessment of creditworthiness within the investment-grade spectrum. India was already rated investment grade at BBB+. The move to A- places it in a higher credit category and signals an improved assessment of its ability to withstand economic and financial pressures.

JCR had previously rated India BBB+.

India's 7.8% GDP growth strengthens economic case JCR expects India to maintain growth of more than 6% in FY27, citing robust private consumption and public investment.

India's economy grew 7.8% in the June quarter, beating the Reserve Bank of India's 7% estimate. The economy had also grown 7.8% in FY26.

According to Business Today, the upgrade reflects India's “strong economic growth”, resilient private consumption and public investment, alongside improvements in its economic and financial foundations.

JCR also highlighted measures such as digital public infrastructure and the implementation of the goods and services tax as policies that have strengthened the foundations of the economy.

Fiscal consolidation and stronger banks support India's rating JCR acknowledged that India continues to face fiscal challenges, including relatively high government debt, fiscal transfers between the Centre and states, and the influence of electoral cycles on fiscal management.

However, it noted that the government has increasingly prioritised capital expenditure, particularly infrastructure, while restraining the growth of current spending and subsidies.

India's central government debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 56.1% at the end of FY26 and is expected to decline gradually. The government estimates the ratio at 55.6% for FY27 and has set a longer-term goal of bringing it down to 50% by March 2031.

The financial system has also become a key strength.

JCR highlighted the improvement in India's banking sector, with the gross non-performing loan ratio falling to 1.8% at the end of March 2026, while capital adequacy and profitability remained sound.

“Another key factor which is really important was the strengthening of the Indian financial system. JCR said that the banking sector's gross non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.8% at the end of March 2026 while capital adequacy and profitability remain sound.”

Forex reserves give India buffer against global shocks JCR also pointed to India's external resilience. The current account deficit remains contained, helped by the country's surplus in services.

India's current account deficit stood at USD 4.2 billion, or 0.5% of GDP, in the June quarter, compared with USD 3.4 billion a year earlier.

Foreign exchange reserves, meanwhile, reached a record USD 729.33 billion in the week ended August 21. JCR said reserves significantly exceed India's short-term external debt, giving the country greater protection against external shocks.

The agency nevertheless flagged high general government debt and interest costs as continuing concerns.

It will also monitor whether sustained government capital spending can encourage private investment and reduce the economy's dependence on public expenditure.

“JCR will continue to monitor whether government capital expenditure can induce private investment and reduce the economy's dependence on government spending while sustaining economic growth,” the rating agency said.

What JCR's A- rating means for India's global economic standing The upgrade by JCR follows a period of strong economic growth, higher infrastructure spending, improvements in bank balance sheets and a gradual reduction in the government’s fiscal deficit.

JCR cited these factors, along with India’s sizeable foreign exchange reserves and contained current account deficit, in assessing the country’s sovereign credit profile. The agency said these improvements had strengthened the foundations of the economy and its ability to withstand external shocks.