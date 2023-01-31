Inflation may not be too worrisome, borrowing costs are likely to remain 'higher for longer' as an entrenched inflation could prolong the interest rate tightening cycle, according to the Economic Survey – an annual report card on the economy – tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The survey said that India is the world's third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate.

"Economy has nearly recouped what was lost, renewed what had paused, and re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe," according to the survey.

The Indian economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in financial year 2023-24, but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the survey said.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent in FY24 compares with an estimated 7 per cent expansion in current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) and 8.7 per cent in the previous year.

The government survey also pegged the nominal growth at 11 per cent for FY24. It said the growth in the fiscal beginning 1 April will stay strong relative to most global economies, led by sustained private consumption, a pick-up in lending by banks and improved capital spending by corporations.

The survey, which comes a day ahead of the India's annual budget presentation tomorrow, suggested the government would stay fiscally prudent to leave room for more policy action in uncertain times.