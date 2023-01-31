Borrowing cost may remain 'higher for longer': Economic Survey1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- The survey indicated that inflation may not be too worrisome, borrowing costs are likely to remain 'higher for longer' as an entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle
Inflation may not be too worrisome, borrowing costs are likely to remain 'higher for longer' as an entrenched inflation could prolong the interest rate tightening cycle, according to the Economic Survey – an annual report card on the economy – tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
