Bosses are finding ways to pay workers less
Ray A. Smith , Chip Cutter , Lynn Cook , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Aug 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Summary
- After a tumble in pay for white-collar job openings, wages for new hires in many blue-collar sectors are now falling.
Bosses are quietly trying to reset worker pay levels, saying the era of overpaying for talent is over.
