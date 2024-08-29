Bosses are finding ways to pay workers less

The push to reset employee salaries reflects a power shift in the cooling hiring market. Employers have more choice of who they can hire, and at what pay level, and are questioning whether they really need star hires when a workhorse will do. Even hourly jobs that were until recently the toughest for employers to fill are being advertised at lower pay than a year ago, as are some professional roles, according to business leaders and recruiters. “A lot of companies are thinking they can get away with paying a cheaper salary because they know us job seekers are desperate," said Eric Joondeph, 31 years old, who has been looking for a senior customer-experience role for nine months. He’s lowered his pay expectations by at least $20,000 a year since he started looking.