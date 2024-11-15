Boston Fed President says December rate cut isn’t a ‘done deal’
Summary
- Officials lowered interest rates by a combined 0.75 point at their last two meetings.
A Federal Reserve official said the central bank could eventually need to slow down the pace at which it is lowering rates and said it was too soon to say whether that should happen at the central bank’s meeting next month.
